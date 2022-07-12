How Apple Lockdown Mode Will Prevent iPhone Users From Hacks

This new feature claims to protect iPhones from being hacked. The feature will be first seen taking on cyberattacks and malware with the rollout of iOS 16. This isn’t the first time Apple has stood against the Pegasus-maker NSO group. The company released a software update to address the Pegasus malware, notifying potential victims in case their data was compromised. Let’s understand the new security tool in detail.

How Does Lockdown Mode Work?

Lockdown Mode claims to boost security aspects on iOS by restricting some functions that can fall prey to online attacks, for instance, message attachments other than images are blocked and link preview is also disabled. The mode will also pull the plug on web technologies such as JavaScript unless users exclude it from Lockdown Mode.

According to Apple’s release, the mode brings an "extreme, optional level of security for the very few users who, because of who they are or what they do, maybe personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats.”

On activating this mode, users won’t get any invitations as FaceTime calls from people they have never called before. Besides, Shared Albums will also be removed along with blocking any wired connections between the phone and an accessory. Moreover, the mode won’t allow users to install Apple’s public betas and enroll in mobile device management.

How To Enable Lockdown Mode?

As of now, Lockdown Mode is only available for Apple devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura. Currently, iOS 16 can be downloaded as a developer beta, but users can expect it to drop sometime in September.

For users already using the iOS 16 developer beta, Lockdown Mode is easy to access. All they need to do is go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. They just need to hit the Turn On & Restart to activate the mode.

Once done, the phone will reboot and users will see the Lockdown Mode Enabled banner in Safari, which means the mode is activated and is ready to secure their iPhone from online attacks.

How To Disable Lockdown Mode?

Disabling the mode is also a simple process, users just need to go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. Now, they need to hit Turn Off Lockdown Mode. Their iPhone will reboot again and they will be able to use their phone just like any other iPhone.