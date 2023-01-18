iQOO 11 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

Advertisement

The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023. The iQOO Neo 6 5G, on the other hand, is an upper-mid-range category but packs hardware once reserved for premium Android phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display

The iQOO 11 5G features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-144Hz variable refresh rate. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Performance

The iQOO 11 5G is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone to arrive in India. The flagship chipset from Qualcomm is paired with up to 16GB RAM and gets up to 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a flagship chipset in 2023, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 was a top-end SoC last year.

Advertisement

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Cameras

The iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. There's a 13MP portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera, with an f/2.45 lens.

Even the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a triple camera setup on the back. But there's a larger 64 MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus. The Neo 6 5G has a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Battery

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 5G packs a slightly smaller 4700mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash charging.

The iQOO 11 5G not only packs a larger battery but also supports a much faster charging speed. This means the battery in the smartphone will not only charge faster but last a little longer than the one in the iQOO Neo 6 5G.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Which One To Buy?

The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023 and is now available for purchase in India. The iQOO Neo 6 5G launched in May of last year.

The iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 6 5G aren't in the same category. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is a capable upper-mid-range Android smartphone. Based on price alone, the iQOO Neo 6 5G has an edge over the iQOO 11 5G, but the iQOO 11 5G is a true flagship Android smartphone and packs the latest hardware available.

More ANDROID News

Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Performance Figures Revealed Via Geekbench

Redmi Note 12 4G Device Tipped To Arrive In India Soon; Spotted On IMEI Database

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Nokia T21 Tablet Launched In India At ₹17,999: Specifications, Price

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Design, Display, Battery Compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Get 200MP Camera Lens With “Tetra2pixel” Pixel-Binning Technology

Mystery Poco Phone Secures IMDA Certification After Popping Up On EEC: Could Be Poco C55

Realme 9 Gets Realme UI 4.0 Based On Android 13 Early Access Update In India: Changelog

RedMagic 8 Pro Gaming Smartphone With Under-display Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched

Motorola Moto G53 5G Promos Leak: Mid-Range Android Smartphone Launching In India Soon?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Launched In India: Price, Features Detailed

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Specs, Display, Features, Compared
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Android Smartphone iQOO Mid-Range
Read more...