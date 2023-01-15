iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and the Vivo T1 5G Android smartphones launched in the first quarter of 2022. These are budget mobile phones with capable hardware, sporting attractive prices. The iQOO brand belongs to Vivo, and hence, it is interesting to see the Chinese smartphone company offering two smartphones in the same price bracket. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Display

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo T1 5G has an identical 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, Vivo has used the same IPS LCD panel in both smartphones.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Performance

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is powered by an entry-level, but 5G-ready, octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Vivo T1 5G is powered by a 5G-enabled, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Vivo T1 appears to have an edge over the iQOO Z6 Lite in the performance department. Both smartphones can accommodate a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Cameras

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary macro lens. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the waterdrop-style notch on the front.

The Vivo T1 5G has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a third 2MP depth sensor. Needless to mention, the T1 5G races ahead in the imaging department.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Battery

Both smartphones have identical 5000mAh battery packs. Moreover, both support Vivo's 18W fast charging technology.

As the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and the Vivo T1 5G Android smartphones have the same battery capacity and charging speed, battery endurance will largely depend on usage patterns.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Vs Vivo T1 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Vivo T1 5G launched in February 2022, while the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G arrived in September 2022. Despite arriving at the end of last year, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G falls behind the Vivo T1 5G in several key aspects such as performance, memory, and camera.

The Vivo T1 5G usually sells for a little less than ₹16,000, while the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sells at a lower price. Although a little costlier, the Vivo T1 5G is a clear winner in this comparison. It is important to note that both smartphones are capable of latching onto the 5G networks in India. This makes these Android smartphones a good buy even in 2023.

If price-conscious buyers can find these phones at discounted prices, they shouldn't hesitate to buy them. While both run Android 12, they should get at least an Android 13 OS update.