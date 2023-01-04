Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Design, Display, Price Compared

With the 5G rollout underway in India, more and more manufacturers are working toward delivering affordable 5G smartphones. Not just the Chinese brands, but Indian brands like Lava have also jumped on the 5G bandwagon. The Lava Blaze 5G is a solid value-for-money 5G handset and gives even the Chinese rivals a run for their money. It even enjoys the cheapest 5G smartphone in India tag. Let's see if its challenger, the Infinix Hot 20 5G, has the firepower to beat the Lava Blaze 5G.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Design

The Lava Blaze 5G gets a flat rear panel and flat sides. The smallish camera island bears the triple rear cameras. The smartphone measures 165 x 76 x 9mm and weighs about 207 grams.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a flat side design but a slightly curved back panel. It flaunts a dual-finish paint job at the rear, which makes it fancier compared to the Lava Blaze 5G. It also gets a bigger camera island at the rear. Talking about dimensions, the Infinix Hot 20 5G measures 166.3 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs around 204 grams.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Display

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Infinix Hot 20 5G boasts a better 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones come with a waterdrop notch on the display and a hole-punch cutout would have been appreciated.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Performance

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset comprising two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex -A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Graphical duties are handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC featuring two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex -A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The core configuration on both devices is similar. However, the Infinix Hot 20 5G sports a slightly boosted CPU and is built on a more efficient 6nm fabrication process as opposed to the 7nm of the Lava Blaze 5G.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Cameras

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter coupled with a 2MP macro snapper. The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 50MP primary sensor and an ancillary AI lens. Both devices are equipped with an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Battery

The similarities continue in the battery department as both devices are backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, the Infinix Hot 20 5G wins this round owing to its faster 18W charging support when compared to the Lava Blaze 5G's 10W charging system.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 5G: Conclusion

The Infinix Hot 20 5G nudges past the Lava Blaze 5G owing to its fancy styling, better display, slightly more powerful processor, and faster charging speed. However, the Lava Blaze 5G has an ace up its sleeve in the form of pricing. The Lava Blaze 5G retails for ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, whereas the Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The Lava Blaze 5G is a very good deal if you are on a tight budget.