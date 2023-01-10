Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Battle Of The 5G-Ready Smartphones

Lava Blaze 5G is one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones in India. The smartphone from an Indian brand is giving stiff competition to its Chinese rivals in the segment, owing to its features and an aggressive price tag. But, will it be able to derail the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G from an established brand like Samsung? Let's compare both devices and understand their positives and negatives.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Design

The Lava Blaze 5G gets an industrial design with a flat rear panel and flat sides. It gets a small rectangular camera island that houses the triple rear camera sensors and LED flash. The device measures 165 x 76 x 9mm and weighs about 207 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G gets a unibody design made with two flush-fitted camera sensors at the rear. The device measures 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and weighs around 195 grams. Both smartphones get a dreadful waterdrop-style notch at the front. A hole-punch camera cutout would have been appreciated.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Display

The Lava Blaze 5G flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M13 5G gets a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced scratch resistance.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Performance

Both the Lava Blaze 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G employ the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset featuring two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex -A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Graphics duty is handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. As both smartphones are powered by the same chipset, it boils down to the performance tuning by the brands.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Cameras

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter coupled with a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

Talking about the Galaxy M13 5G, it also features a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth camera. Selfies are handled by the 5MP front-facing camera sensor.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Battery

The Lava Blaze 5G is plonked with a 5000mAh battery under its hood, coupled with 10W charging support. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G also relies on the 5000mAh battery but gets a slightly faster 15W charging support.

Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Conclusion

The Lava Blaze 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G are very closely matched in terms of specifications. However, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with better aesthetics at an attractive price tag of ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. But if you are a Samsung fan, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G makes sense at ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128 storage variant.