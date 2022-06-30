List Of Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000

By

Smartphones with 6GB RAM will ensure you it will run smoothly after a year of buying. Now, you can easily get a device with 6GB of RAM under Rs. 15,000 segment. There are several brands including Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and Poco that are offering 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options under 15K.

If you are looking for a phone with 6GB RAM, this article will be helpful for you. We have listed devices from popular smartphone brands, that come with 6GB of RAM in India.

Tecno Pova 3 128GB

Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs

  • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
  • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • HiOS based on Android 11
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 7,000 mAh battery
    • Infinix Note 12 128GB

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
      • Infinix Note 12 Turbo

      Price: Rs. 14,999
      Key Specs

      • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
      • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
      • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
      • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
      • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
      • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 16MP front camera
      • Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
        • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

        Price: Rs. 14,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
        • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
        • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
        • Android 11 with MIUI 13
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
        • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 5MP front camera
        • Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
          • POCO M4 5G 128GB

          Price: Rs. 13,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
          • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
          • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
          • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
          • Android 12 with MIUI 13
          • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 8MP front camera
          • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
            • Nokia G21 128GB

            Price: Rs. 14,999
            Key Specs

            • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
            • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
            • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
            • Expandable memory with microSD
            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
            • Android 11
            • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 8MP front-facing camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 5,050 mAh battery
              • OPPO K10

              Price: Rs. 14,990
              Key Specs

              • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
              • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
              • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
              • Expandable memory with microSD
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
              • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
              • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 16MP front-facing camera
              • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
              • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
                • Redmi 10 128GB

                Price: Rs. 10,998
                Key Specs

                • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
                • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
                • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
                • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
                • Android 11 with MIUI 13
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                • 5MP front camera
                • Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
                  • Tecno Pova Neo

                  Price: Rs. 11,900
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
                  • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                  • 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
                  • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                  • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
                  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                  • 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
                  • 8MP front-facing camera
                  • 4G VoLTE
                  • 6,000 mAh battery
                    • Infinix Note 11S

                    Price: Rs. 12,999
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
                    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
                    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
                    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                    • Android 11 with XOS 10
                    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                    • 16MP front camera
                    • Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 5,000 mAh battery
                      • Infinix Note 11 128GB

                      Price: Rs. 12,999
                      Key Specs

                      • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness
                      • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
                      • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                      • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
                      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                      • Android 11 with XOS 10
                      • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                      • 16MP front camera
                      • Dual 4G VoLTE
                      • 5,000 mAh battery
                        • Lava Z6 128GB

                        Price: Rs. 9,699
                        Key Specs

                        • 6.51-Inch HD+ Display
                        • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
                        • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
                        • Dual SIM
                        • 13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera
                        • LED Flash
                        • 16MP Front Camera
                        • Military Grade Durability
                        • 4G VoLTE
                        • WiFi
                        • USB Type-C
                        • Bluetooth 5
                        • 5,000 MAh Battery
                          • Moto G31 128GB

                          Price: Rs. 14,999
                          Key Specs

                          • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
                          • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
                          • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
                          • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
                          • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
                          • Android 11
                          • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                          • 13MP front camera
                          • Dual 4G VoLTE
                          • 5,000 mAh battery
                            • Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB

                            Price: Rs. 9,499
                            Key Specs

                            • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
                            • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                            • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                            • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                            • Android 10 with MIUI 12
                            • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                            • 5MP front camera
                            • Dual 4G VoLTE
                            • 5,000 mAh battery
                              • Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM

                              Price: Rs. 12,999
                              Key Specs

                              • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
                              • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                              • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
                              • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
                              • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
                              • Dual SIM
                              • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                              • 8MP front camera
                              • Dual 4G VoLTE
                              • 5,000 mAh battery
                                • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB

                                Price: Rs. 11,999
                                Key Specs

                                • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
                                • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
                                • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                                • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                                • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
                                • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                                • 8MP front camera
                                • Dual 4G VoLTE
                                • 6,000 mAh battery

Published On June 30, 2022
Read more...