Smartphones with 6GB RAM will ensure you it will run smoothly after a year of buying. Now, you can easily get a device with 6GB of RAM under Rs. 15,000 segment. There are several brands including Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and Poco that are offering 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options under 15K.
List Of Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000
If you are looking for a phone with 6GB RAM, this article will be helpful for you. We have listed devices from popular smartphone brands, that come with 6GB of RAM in India.
Tecno Pova 3 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,050 mAh battery
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.51-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera
- LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Military Grade Durability
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 5
- 5,000 MAh Battery
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Infinix Note 12 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
Infinix Note 12 Turbo
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
POCO M4 5G 128GB
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Nokia G21 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
OPPO K10
Price: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
Redmi 10 128GB
Price: Rs. 10,998
Key Specs
Tecno Pova Neo
Price: Rs. 11,900
Key Specs
Infinix Note 11S
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
Infinix Note 11 128GB
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
Lava Z6 128GB
Price: Rs. 9,699
Key Specs
Moto G31 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
