MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9000+ 5G SoC; What’s Coming To Your Android Phones?

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU Architecture

Starting with the new SoC's architecture, it is essentially the same Dimensity 9000 with slight improvements in CPU and GPU performance. The new Mediatek 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm's v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process. The new 5G processor combines one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The new SoC integrates the same Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor.

As per MediaTek, this new setup promises to offer a 5% boost in CPU performance and more than 10% improvement in GPU performance. Moving on, the new SoC features an integrated LPDDR5X RAM, supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. To handle AI tasks, the Dimensity 9000+ has MediaTek's fifth-generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0).

Key Improvements MediaTek Dimensity+ Will Bring To Android Phones In Q3 2022

320MP Camera Sensors Support With Better Low-Light Photography

The Dimensity 9000+ features MediaTek Imagiq 790, the18-bit HDR-ISP with support for 320MP camera sensors. The ISP also supports simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. It is a 9Gpixel/s ISP with 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction capabilities. This should translate to crisper images and better low-light photography performance.

Faster And More Stable Connectivity

The Dimensity 9000+ should bring some notable connectivity boost, thanks to its integrated 5G modem that amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) and supports R16 UL enhancement. The Dimensity 9000+ also integrates 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite.

Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ also supports Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3 standards for more stable wireless connectivity performance.

Higher Refresh Rate Display Support

The Dimensity 9000+ powered handsets will flaunt crisper WQHD+ displays with more fluid 144Hz refresh rate panels. The SoC also enables support for 180Hz FullHD+ displays, while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. The screens will support video streaming of up to 4K60 HDR10+, thanks to MediaTek's latest Wi-Fi Display technology feature.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

MediaTek hasn't commented on the new Dimensity 9000+ SoC's thermal performance. A better heat management system could help MediaTek overcome Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is marred by heating issues. Most Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices start to throttle with strenuous tasks even with effective thermal systems on board.

We can't wait to test the Dimensity 9000+ powered devices against Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones. Let's wait until late 2022 to pit the two 5G CPUs.