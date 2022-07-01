OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Which One Is Right For You?

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Design

Design is a subjective matter, and I personally like how the OnePlus Nord 2T looks and feels when compared to the Poco F4. In my defense, the smaller OnePlus Nord 2T just looks cleaner and more premium with a curvier design, while the boxy-looking Poco F4 just looks like a big phone.

Again, the Poco F4 is a slightly larger phone than the OnePlus Nord 2T. Hence, this boils down to personal preference. If you want a smaller and premium-looking phone, go for the OnePlus Nord 2T, else, you can pick the Poco F4.