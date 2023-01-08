Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Oppo A74 and Oppo K10 are meant for the budget-conscious Android smartphone buyer who wants decent hardware for everyday use. These Oppo smartphones surprisingly have well-balanced hardware despite selling at attractive prices. The Oppo A74 launched two years ago, while the Oppo K10 arrived in March 2022. Let's compare the specifications and features of the Oppo smartphones to see which one could be a better choice. Incidentally, both smartphones support 5G networks in India but have a 4G-only variant as well. We will compare the 5G-enabled variants.

Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Display

The Oppo A74 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with 2400p x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo K10 too has a very similar, 6.56-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Needless to say, both smartphones have identical displays.

Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Performance

The Oppo A74 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Oppo K10 has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

While both smartphones have 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the Oppo K10 has the edge over the Oppo A74 as it has the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is not only newer but also more powerful than the entry-level Snapdragon 480 chipset powering the Oppo A74.

Advertisement

Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Cameras

What the Oppo A74 lacks in performance, the smartphone makes up in the imaging department. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Oppo K10 has a dual camera setup on the back, which comprises a 48MP main camera, which is coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone seems to be lacking a macro sensor. Both smartphones have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Battery

Both Oppo A74 and Oppo K10 have identical battery packs. These smartphones are powered by a 500mAh battery.

The Oppo K10, however, supports 33W fast charging, whereas the Oppo A74 supports only 18W fast charging. Needless to mention, the Oppo K10 will take about half the time to recharge compared to the Oppo A74.

Oppo A74 Vs Oppo K10: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The Oppo K10 races ahead of the Oppo A74 in most of the categories while matching the capabilities in others. Since it launched a year after the Oppo A74, the Oppo K10 has better hardware. Incidentally, both smartphones support 5G networks in India and will work even in 2023.

The Oppo A74 has a slight edge over the Oppo in the imaging department, with an additional camera lens. Both smartphones have been out for quite some time now. Hence, they are available at attractive prices. However, potential buyers would be better off purchasing newer models, which are available at nearly the same prices.