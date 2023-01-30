Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Oppo has multiple smartphones in the mid-range Android phones category. The Chinese brand launches smartphones with slight variations and upgrades every year. The Oppo F19 Pro launched in 2021, while the Oppo F21 Pro arrived a year later. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Display

The Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass v5.

The Oppo F21 Pro has an identical 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass v5. Needless to mention, Oppo has used the exact same display in both smartphones.

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Performance

While both Oppo devices have the exact same screens, the difference lies in the performance. The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by a 2.2Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, which is paired with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

The Oppo F21 Pro is powered by a 2.4Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Needless to mention, the Oppo F21 Pro does have a slightly better chipset, which usually benefits from better optimizations. It is, however, important to note that both chipsets are limited to 4G networks as they lack 5G modems.

Advertisement

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Cameras

The Oppo F19 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48 MP f/1.7, wide-angle primary camera. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and another 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens. There's a 16MP f/2.4 wide-angle front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 64 MP f/1.7 wide-angle primary camera, a 2 MP f/3.3 lens, and another 2 MP f/2.4 monochrome lens. There's a 32MP f/2.4 wide-angle front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Battery

The Oppo F19 Pro packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The Oppo F21 Pro has a slightly larger 4500mAh battery, which supports 33W wired fast charging.

The Oppo F21 Pro not only has a slightly larger battery, but it can also recharge a little faster as well. Battery endurance, however, would mostly depend on usage patterns.

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Which One To Buy?

The Oppo F19 Pro launched way back in 2021. The Oppo F21 Pro arrived in 2022. Both smartphones are limited to 4G networks. The Oppo F21 Pro has a version that supports 5G networks. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro are rather old smartphones, but they do have specifications and features that make them usable even in 2023 even if they lack the ability to latch on to 5G networks in India.