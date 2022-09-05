Oppo Service Center 3.0 Is Here To Elevate Post-Sale Customer Experience

Brands ensure they offer the best possible experience to consumers when they buy a smartphone or any other gadget. However, the same is not reflected in the after-sales services, when buyers visit a service center to get that device repaired. Most companies not only make up wait, but the whole experience is very underwhelming.

With the Oppo Service Center 3.0, the company is trying to offer a more consumer-friendly after-sale experience. The company currently has three of those, and they will also be upgrading and announcing new Oppo Service Center 3.0 across the country in the coming days.

What Is Oppo Service Center 3.0?

As the name suggests, this is the third iteration of the after-sale service concept from Oppo. The company is taking a modern approach to please the customers who visit a service center by offering a consumer-first experience. We recently got an opportunity to visit Oppo's latest Service Center 3.0 located in Chandigarh, and here is my take on the same.

Oppo Service Center 3.0 has a very modern look to it. I liked the fact that it looks different from a typical service center and mostly looks like a modern cafe, and yes, you can get coffee (not sure if it will be complimentary) at Oppo Service Center 3.0 while you wait for your device.

The service center also has a transparent approach, which includes an engineer repairing/diagnosing a phone right in front of you. The service center also has large-screen television for those who want to kill time. On top of that, there is also a meeting room, for those, who might want to attend a quick meeting while their device is getting serviced.

While the company promises to repair most devices in under four hours. If not, one can get a loaner unit from the company. Not just that, Oppo will also send updates about the repair status of the device via SMS and e-mail to keep the users updated.

More Oppo Service Center 3.0 Incoming

During the briefing, Oppo's spokesperson confirmed that all the upcoming service centers will follow the Service Center 3.0 protocol, and it will also be updating some of the already existing service centers to service center 3.0 in the coming days. The company currently has three service centers 3.0, located in Kerala, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles