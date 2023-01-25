Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Specs, Pricing Compared

The Realme 9 series comprises as many as seven smartphones. The Realme 9i 5G and Realme 9 debuted in India last year. The former is a sub-Rs. 17,000 smartphone whereas the latter falls in the Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 20,000 price bracket. Both smartphones pack different specifications. Take a look at how they compare below.

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Display & Design

The Realme 9 4G sports a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the other hand, the Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. Both smartphones feature an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Design-wise, the Realme 9 4G has a squarish camera module whereas the Realme 9i 5G ditches it in favor of traditional camera rings. For added security, the former is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner that is capable of measuring the user's pulse by keeping their finger pressed on the screen. The Realme 9i 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Camera

Both the Realme 9 4G and Realme 9i 5G feature triple rear cameras. The setup on the former consists of a 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro unit. The Realme 9i 5G has a 50MP main snapper, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses. The Realme 9 4G and the 9i 5G have 16MP and 8MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Performance

On the hardware front, the Realme 9 4G is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 processor. It is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with both paired with 128GB onboard storage expandable via a microSD card slot. On the other hand, the Realme 9i 5G houses the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset internally and packs up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Both devices have dynamic RAM expansion technology.

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Battery, Software, and Connectivity

The Realme 9 4G and 9i 5G are backed by 4,500 and 5,000mAh battery units respectively. The former supports 33W charging whereas the latter maxes out at 18W. Software-wise, both devices ship with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Realme 9 4G and 9i 5G include 4G LTE, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, WiFi, and Bluetooth. The latter is also a 5G-compatible device.

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Conclusion

The Realme 9 4G costs Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, respectively. The Realme 9i 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

Overall, the Realme 9 4G is an excellent choice as it has an AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, faster charging, and the icing on the cake is the built-in heart rate monitor. However, its major drawback is that it is not a 5G-compatible phone, considering that the latest generation cellular network is rolling out all over India. For Rs. 1,000 less, you can get the Realme 9i 5G's 6GB + 128GB variant that retails at Rs. 16,999.