Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Comparison

It's a cutthroat competition in the budget smartphone category. So much so that Realme has cannibalized itself with a host of products between the ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 price point. And very rightly so as they say, "If you don't cannibalize yourself, somebody else will".

The Realme C30 and Realme C30s are very similar products with a few distinguishing features. It is easy to get confused due to their nomenclatures and similar designs. To simplify it, we have compared the two devices, to help you make an informed buying decision.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Design

Both smartphones come with identical designs. They get a striped texture at the back and a color-blended camera island, which houses the single camera sensor. Over to the front, they come with a waterdrop notch on the top of the display.

Both smartphones are built entirely out of polycarbonate. As for the dimensions, the Realme C30s measures 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm and weighs 186 grams. The Realme C30 measures 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 182 grams.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Display

Both the Realme C30s and the Realme C30 get the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and 400 nits peak brightness. Both smartphones get a selfie sensor housed in the waterdrop notch on the display.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Performance

The Realme C30s is powered by an Unisoc octa-core processor, which comprises eight Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. In comparison, the Realme C30 gets the more powerful Unisoc T612 Tiger octa-core chipset featuring two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Despite the cheaper model, the Realme C30 gets a better mobile processor.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Cameras

Both the Realme C30s and the Realme C30 are equipped with an 8MP single camera sensor at the rear. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front that also shoots 720p videos at 30 fps.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Battery

The Realme C30s and the Realme C30 are powered by the same Li-Po 5000 mAh battery under their hoods coupled with 10W charging support. However, the battery backup will differ on both smartphones as they are powered by different mobile processors.

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Conclusion

The Realme C30s and the Realme C30 come with identical designs, similar displays, and the same battery specifications. The only differences in the Realme C30s are the different chipset and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the vanilla Realme C30 lacks. The Realme C30s starts at ₹7,499, while the Realme C30 starts at ₹5,999. If you can live without the fingerprint sensor, the Realme C30 makes more sense for ₹1,500 lesser starting price.