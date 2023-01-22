Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Xiaomis Mid-range Smartphones Compared

Today we are comparing two mid-range smartphones from the Xiaomi stable, the Redmi 10 Power and the Redmi 10 Prime. These nomenclatures are sure to confuse anyone. Moreover, they are similarly priced and also pack in similar features, making it even more difficult. So, which Redmi 10 variant will be the best for you? Let's find out.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Design

The Redmi 10 Power features a square camera island with a black-painted surround. The device gets a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, which is an eyesore. Over to the front, the device gets a waterdrop notch on the display, which is another bummer.

The Redmi 10 Prime, on the other hand, boasts a clean-looking rear end with a rectangular camera island. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the side-mounted power button. Also, it gets a modern-looking centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera cutout.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Display

The Redmi 10 Power boasts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and 400 nits peak brightness. In comparison, the Redmi 10 Prime sports a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones get Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Performance

The Redmi 10 Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, which is built on a 6nm fabrication process. The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 4G chipset, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. Expect similar performance from both devices. However, the Redmi 10 Power could be slightly more energy efficient owing to its 6nm fabrication process.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Camera

The Redmi 10 Power is equipped with a dual camera setup at the rear featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a quad camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Battery

Both smartphones are powered by massive 6000mAh batteries under their hoods coupled with 18W fast charging support. However, expect the Redmi 10 Power to offer more battery backup owing to its more energy-efficient processor compared to the Redmi 10 Prime.

Redmi 10 Power vs Redmi 10 Prime: Conclusion

The Redmi 10 Power is priced at ₹12,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The Redmi 10 Prime is the better-looking device of the two and packs in an ultrawide angle camera sensor, which the Redmi 10 Power lacks. Suffice to say, the Redmi 10 Prime is the better choice.