Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Price Dropped; Brings Android Smartphone Under The ₹20,000 Mark

Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 series. The Chinese tech giant has offered several noteworthy upgrades such as a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 200MP OIS-enabled primary camera, and many more. Before the Android smartphones under the series launch in India, Xiaomi and its e-commerce partners lowered the price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, which brings the smartphone under the ₹20,000 mark.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Price Drops:

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is the top-end variant in the Redmi 11 series. Back when Xiaomi launched the series, the smartphone sported a retail price of ₹20,999 for the model packing 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The price didn't go down, until recently.

The price of the 6GB+128GB model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has dropped to ₹19,999 on Xiaomi's own e-commerce website as well as on Amazon India. Amazon is also offering a flat discount of ₹2,000 if buyers use an ICICI bank credit card.

On Flipkart, the smartphone is listed for ₹19,790, and there's a ₹1,000 discount for Bank of Baroda and Federal bank card users. The 8GB+128GB and the 8GB+256GB models have received similar discounts.

Is It The Right Time To Buy The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is undoubtedly a balanced mid-range Android smartphone. As we discovered in our detailed review, the Redmi phone packs all the relevant upgrades over its predecessor. The 120Hz AMOLED display, the 108MP main camera lens, the 67W fast charging, and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos are some of the highlights of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is on sale in China for CNY 2,099, which roughly translates to ₹24,900. Even if Xiaomi sticks to the conversion rates, that's a price gap of about ₹5000 between the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

Although Xiaomi has made some serious upgrades that may justify the higher price, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G can still be bought today, without sacrificing anything significant. Having said that, it would certainly be wise to wait for the India launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G before taking any decision.