Redmi Note 12 Alternatives in India: Best Mid-Range Phones Under ₹15,000

The Redmi Note 12 series has been unveiled and comprises three models -- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The standard variant in the trio, the Redmi Note 12, is the cheapest offering and is likely to be priced around ₹14,000 when it hits the Indian shores. This pricing is based on its cost in China and it might vary in the Indian market.

However, there is a slew of good mid-range smartphones that are even more affordable or pack improved specifications from rival brands, including Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and others.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G -- ₹13,999

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G shares many specs with the Redmi Note 12. It gets the power from the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel, and a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The other aspects of the smartphone include an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Given that both phones are almost similar in terms of specs and pricing, we need to wait for the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 to know its impact.

Realme Narzo 50 -- ₹11,499

The Realme Narzo 50 is a powerful smartphone in its price segment. It comes with a good camera setup and an impressive battery life. It uses a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is optimized for gaming. The other goodies of this smartphone include a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear, a 16MP selfie camera setup, a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charging tech. What's interesting is that this device appears to be relatively more affordable. This smartphone appears to have a better camera setup with a dedicated macro sensor and costs lesser than the Redmi offering.

Moto G52 -- ₹12,999

Yet another smartphone in this price segment is the Moto G52. It has carved a niche for itself with a 90Hz pOLED display, clean software, and a decent battery life with a 5,000 mAh battery. There is a set of stereo speakers, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera sensor at its rear. In terms of comparison, the Motorola smartphone with a clean UI will definitely have an upper hand as compared to the Redmi offering, which will have a fair share of bloatware.

Samsung Galaxy M13 -- ₹9,499

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is another good mention over here. It makes use of an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD panel and runs Android OS topped with the company's OneUI custom skin. There is a triple-camera at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging. While this Samsung phone is a little dated, it still has its fanbase for its huge battery but it misses out on 5G support.