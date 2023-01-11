Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the top-end model in the just-announced Redmi Note 12 series of Android smartphones. The Realme 10 series, however, is a few weeks old. Both smartphones are well-balanced in terms of hardware and features. Let's compare the specifications and features of these mid-range Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Display

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67" Full HD+ "Pro" AMOLED Display. The 1080p screen has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen's peak brightness is 900 nits, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it.

Realme has embedded a 6.7-inch AMOLED display in the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The Full HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme smartphone does appear to have a slight edge over the Redmi smartphone in this area.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Performance

Xiaomi has embedded a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and paired it with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. The chipset is paired with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. Buyers can choose between 128GB or 256GB storage. The variant with 6GB RAM is available with a 128GB storage option only. While both smartphones have the same chipset, buyers have the option to opt for more RAM in Xiaomi's model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Cameras

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 200MP Samsung HPX Sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G also features a triple camera setup. The 108MP Samsung HP6 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Battery

Xiaomi has embedded a 4980mAh battery in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which supports 120W HyperCharge. The company is offering a 120W charger in the smartphone's retail box.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G gets a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Needless to say, Xiaomi's smartphone should charge way quicker than Realme's device.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

There are two variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The base variant of the smartphone ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Xiaomi has priced the model at ₹29,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256G of internal storage has been priced at ₹32,999.

The prices of the Redmi Note series phones may have crossed the ₹30,000 mark, but buyers can avail of offers from Indian banks. Xiaomi claims buyers can lower the asking price of the 8GB + 128GB model to ₹25,999, and the 12Gb + 256GB can be purchased for ₹28,999, by grabbing offers from participating banks and exchanging old smartphones.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, has been priced at ₹23,999, while the 8GB/128GB model costs ₹25,999, and the 8GB/256GB model is priced at ₹27,999. Realme has confirmed there will be several offers from participating banks. This should bring down the asking price to some extent.

While both smartphones pack powerful hardware and are well matched, based on the prices alone, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G may appear to be a clear winner, but the Redmi smartphone has an edge in the imaging department.