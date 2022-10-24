Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Which Affordable Phone Should You Get?

The affordable segment in India has been buzzing with many new launches. The Redmi A1+ debuted recently, bringing in improvements like a fingerprint reader. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A04e has also been officially announced with many new features. So which of these two smartphones makes a good choice for you? Let's see the detailed comparison.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A04e and the Redmi A1+ are affordable smartphones priced well under ₹ 10,000. Technically, Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the new device, but reports speculate it would be competitively priced to take on devices like the Redmi A1+.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Price Factor

The Redmi A1+ is priced at ₹ 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB model. The 3GB + 32GB variant costs ₹ 7,999. On the other hand, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A04e is still under wraps. Reports claim this could be one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones, making it ideal for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Design Details

Upfront, Samsung Galaxy A04e flaunts a 6.5-inch PLS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Similarly, the Redmi A1+ features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. More importantly, the Redmi phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, which is one of its USPs.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Processor Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi A1+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The details of Samsung's Galaxy A04e are still under wraps. Samsung states the phone draws power from an octa-core chipset, which many claims to be the Helio G35 chipset. The Redmi phone offers up to 3GB of RAM with 32GB default storage whereas the Samsung phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both phones offer a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The Redmi A1+ runs Android 12 Go Edition without the MIUI 12, making it a "clean Android" experience. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A04e runs Android 12 with the One UI Core 4.1 which is the trimmed-down version of the full-fledged Samsung custom skin.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Camera Comparison

At the rear, both Samsung Galaxy A04e and the Redmi A1+ feature a dual-camera setup. The Samsung smartphone offers a 13MP primary lens with a 2MP depth shooter whereas the Redmi phone offers an 8MP primary lens and a QVGA-supporting shooter. Both phones pack in a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Battery Score

Both smartphones pack in a 5,000 mAh battery paired with standard 10W fast charging support. Both brands claim the devices can last a day on a single charge. As far as the battery is concerned, both Redmi and Samsung devices are identical.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Which One Should You Buy?

Both Samsung Galaxy A04e and the Redmi A1+ are powerful smartphones in their price range. While the Samsung phone brings in a better camera and an improved processor, the Redmi phone enhances the security of the device with its fingerprint sensor. If you're keen on safety, the Redmi phone makes a good deal for the asking price.

Presently, the price of the Samsung phone is unknown, making it hard to pinpoint the best phone for buyers. Rumors suggest the Samsung phone will hit the market in November. If you can wait until then, the Samsung phone could make a good deal for its upgraded specs.