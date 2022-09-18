Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14; Which Flagship Phone Should You Pick?

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, taking the smartphone industry by storm. The device has already gone on sale in India and several other markets. While there are three models available now, the Pro variants saw the biggest upgrade of them all. It comes with a different design and upgraded chipsets, making it more expensive. The standard iPhone 14, however, is also gaining traction, with many eying to get their hands on the device.

Given Apple and Samsung's decade-old rivalry, their flagships have crossed paths yet again. In this article, we will be comparing the iPhone 14 with the Samsung Galaxy S22. So, let's dive into the details and find out the right pick for you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Price Comparison

Both smartphones are on the heftier side of things. The Samsung Galaxy S22 costs Rs. 72,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and Rs. 76,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 is more expensive and costs Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Form Factor

The Samsung flagship measures 7.6mm in thickness and weighs 167g while the iPhone 14 is 7.8mm wide and weighs 172g. Both devices are packed inside an aluminum frame with a glass back. However, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protects the Samsung offering, while the Ceramic Shield takes care of the iPhone 14.

The Galaxy S22 features a less invasive punch-hole cutout while there is a wider notch on the iPhone 14. Besides, the iPhone 14 has better IP68 water resistance and can survive up to six meters underwater for 30 minutes. That said, choosing one of these models based on the form factor and looks are up to the buyers' personal preferences.

Apple iPhone 14 Has a Better Display

The displays on both these smartphones are almost on par but the iPhone 14 seems to offer a better color reproduction. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10 certification. It also offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The panel is protected with scratch-resistant ceramic glass and an oleophobic coating as well.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 bestows a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+, and up to 120Hz refresh rate while the iPhone 14 stops at 60Hz. Moreover, the Galaxy S22 comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor while the iPhone 14 relies on Face ID.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Performance

The iPhone 14 appears to be superior in terms of hardware and software. It uses an Apple A15 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process that powered the iPhone 13 series. It is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC based on the 4nm process. It packs 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

In terms of software, both phones are in stark contrast as the iPhone 14 runs iOS 16 while the Galaxy S22 runs Android 12 topped with One UI.

Additionally, the Galaxy S22 comes equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. However, the iPhone 14 uses a smaller 3,279 mAh battery but it is guaranteed to deliver the longest battery life. It also comes with fast charging speeds and supports wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Camera Specs

Among these phones, the Galaxy S22 has the most advanced camera setup. It comprises a triple-camera setup with a 50MP ISOCELLL GN5 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide secondary sensor, and a 10MP secondary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. It can record 4K videos at 60fps and 8K videos at 30fps. There is a 10MP front-facing camera on the Galaxy S22.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 features a dual-camera setup at the rear with two 12MP sensors with one being an ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is another 12MP front-facing camera with support for 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Which Is Better?

To summarize, the Galaxy S22 scores more with 3x optical zoom, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and superior Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection but it loses the competition with the iPhone 14 in terms of performance and battery life. However, it is more affordable when compared to the iPhone 14 which, delivers better performance, superior cameras, and offers better water resistance. Also, there is Face ID for 3D face recognition for added security.

That said, it is your personal preference to choose between iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22. If you want a device that delivers good performance and want to stick to your budget, then you can opt for the Samsung offering. On the other hand, if you are an iOS fan, then you should opt for the iPhone 14.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles