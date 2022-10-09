Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: Battle Of The Foldable

The era of foldable phones is slowly taking shape as many OEMs are launching folding devices. Samsung has been the market leader in the foldable segment, and with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the lead has grown bigger. At the same time, devices like the Vivo X Fold+ have also been hitting the market.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to buy in India, the Vivo foldable phone is rumored to debut soon. If you're considering getting a new foldable phone, you can check out our detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Vivo X Fold+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: Price Factor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts from Rs. 1,54,999 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,64,999. The high-end 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 1,84,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X Fold+ is expected cost Rs. 1,15,000 and Rs. 1,25,000 for the 128GB and 512GB variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: Design Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 flaunts a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. When folded shut, the Samsung phone offers a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a similar resolution as the inner screen.

On the other hand, the Vivo X Fold+ features an 8.03-inch AMOLED interior display with 2K+ resolution pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel on the exterior is a smaller AMOLED display measuring 6.53 inches. Vivo has also included Game Mode, which boosts the touch sampling rates of up to 140Hz and 240Hz respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: CPU Score

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. While Samsung offers up to 1TB of default storage, Vivo caps the storage capability at 512GB. There's no microSD card on both foldable phones for memory expansion.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4,400 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support. The Vivo X Fold+ offers a slightly bigger 4,600 mAh battery with even better 80W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: Camera Comparison

Coming to the cameras, the Vivo X Fold+ sports a Zeiss quad-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 5x optical zoom. The interior display has a 16MP selfie camera sensor while there is a sensor on the cover display as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There's also a 4MP under-display camera on the inner screen and a 10MP selfie camera on the outer display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Vivo X Fold+: Which Performs Better?

While the processor of both phones is the same, the Vivo X Fold+ seems to have a higher score than its Samsung counterpart. The Vivo foldable phone comes with Zeiss quad cameras, a bigger battery, and better fast charging capability.

Presently, it's unclear when Vivo's foldable phone will launch in India. So if you're seriously considering getting one, you're stuck with Samsung's sole option. But when the Vivo phone launches, the Samsung device will have some serious competition.