Simple Phone Might be the Answer to Google’s Mobile Service; What Makes It Different?

Smartphones are diverse in nature today and come equipped with dedicated gaming tools and advanced cameras. But if you're looking for an ordinary phone with simple features, it could be confusing as to which one to pick. This is why Simple Mobile Tools has launched a new smartphone called the Simple Phone. The new Simple Phone has basic hardware that's similar to other mid-range devices.

In some contexts, the new Simple Phone can be considered outdated. For instance, it draws power from the MediaTek Helio P60 processor that's at least four years old. Besides, it runs SimpleOS based on the Lunar Open Mobile Platform that comes as an alternative to the Android ecosystem.

Simple Phone Features: What Makes it Different?

The Simple Phone flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Helio P60 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. Simple Mobile Tools has offered microSD card support for further memory expansion.

At the rear, the Simple Phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 5MP supporting sensor. The purpose of the 8MP and 5MP lenses hasn't been disclosed by the new brand but one can presume they are ultra-wide and macro shooters. There's also a 25MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Simple Phone also includes a 4,500 mAh battery. The brand says it includes a fast charger in the box but its specification hasn't been disclosed. It includes the usual connectivity options like dual Nano SIM support, Bluetooth, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi.

What Makes the Simple Phone Different From Android Smartphones?

The key differentiating factor of the Simple Phone is the SimpleOS, which is based on Android 11. The new operating system is based on the Lunar Open Mobile Platform, developed by The Good Phone Foundation as an open and privacy-focused alternative to the Android ecosystem.

Users get many unconventional features against regular Android services. For one, SimpleOS doesn't offer Google Play Services but includes microG that focuses on privacy and removes spyware. The Simple Phone also comes preloaded with apps developed by Simple Mobile Tools that are privacy-centric, open source, and don't require internet access, ads, and unnecessary permissions.

Should You Buy the Simple Phone?

The Simple Phone is priced at EUR 399 (around Rs. 32,300), which makes it a premium mid-range smartphone in the Indian mobile market. The brand says the new smartphone will be released on November 1 and is available for pre-ordering right now on its official website.

Overall, the Simple Phone seems to offer a unique alternative to conventional smartphones. The new smartphone might look and feel like an ordinary one but will feel different. It also looks like the Simple Phone might have a few downsides to it. For one, its processor is generations old and the performance could test your patience at times.

Since it doesn't support Google Play, users might find it difficult to download popular and routine apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Candy Crush, and so on. The Simple Phones makes sense to get if you're entirely focused on privacy and willing to compromise on routine apps and a regular smartphone experience.