Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Soon Embrace OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola Phones

Qualcomm has just announced the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with powerful upgrades and processing capability. OEMs are now lining up to launch new smartphones with the SD 8 Gen 2 to take a lead in the flagship race. The list includes Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13, and Moto X40, among others. Oppo, Realme, iQOO, Sony, and Vivo are also expected to jump on the bandwagon soon.

As always, the competition between these smartphone manufacturers will be quite intense. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has retained the 4nm process but packs several important upgrades. Qualcomm claims the new chipset offers a 35 percent faster CPU and a 25 percent faster GPU performance.

Additionally, Qualcomm has also brought in support for ray tracing with the new SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also supports Wi-Fi 7, an Always-Sensing camera, Dynamic Spatial Audio, and more. It will also support 8K HDR video recording with 60 fps. Qualcomm also claims users can experience faster natural language processing with advanced AI and multi-language translation.

List of Phones Launching with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm has confirmed OEMs that will launch phones with the new processor. Here's the list of highly anticipated smartphones launching with the new Qualcomm processor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is one of the highly anticipated smartphones launching with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, especially, is expected to offer several upgrades including the 200MP camera.

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11 Pro are also rumored to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus is expected to enhance the camera function with Hasselblad for the new series once again. A few reports claim only the Pro variant will get the latest Qualcomm mobile chip. We'll know for sure in the following weeks.

Xiaomi 13 Lineup

Joining the race is the Xiaomi 13 lineup, which is tipped to offer several models. One can expect the Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G to be the next-gen high-end model from the Chinese brand with advanced cameras, display, design, and overall performance.

Moto X40

Presently, the Motorola Moto X40 5G is said to be leading the race for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship launch. Lenovo execs have already begun hinting at the launch of the new Motorola smartphone. It remains to be seen what the Moto X40 will offer and if it can take on the competition.

iQOO 11 Pro

iQOO 11 Pro has also been doing rounds on the internet and is said to launch shortly. One can expect advanced gaming performance on the new iQOO smartphone, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is one of the recently spotted smartphones. The phone is said to bring in an advanced periscope camera that could be enhanced by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo X90

The Vivo X90 series is also one of the phones said to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A few reports claim the series might include devices with the next-gen Dimensity chipset. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Redmi K60 Gaming Edition

Additionally, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will also be launching with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It's said to come with 67W fast charging support, 50MP triple cameras, and a 120Hz display.

Other Phones Launching with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Apart from the aforementioned brands, Qualcomm has also confirmed a few other OEMs that will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This list includes the Asus Republic of Gamers, Honor, Nubia, Redmagic, Sharp, Sony, Meizu, and ZTE.

One can expect powerful gaming devices coming from Asus ROG 7 and Redmagic. A couple of camera-centric devices from Sony, Nubia, Sharp, and Meizu can also be expected. The competition for next-gen flagships has now officially begun. The first of the phones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will likely launch in the following weeks.