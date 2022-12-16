Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Display, Cameras, Performance Compared

Recently Tecno, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings of China, introduced its latest Tecno Pova 4 smartphone in India. It is essentially a watered-down version of the Tecno Pova 4 Pro but is almost identical in terms of design and features. There's very little to tell them apart, and if you are facing difficulty choosing between the two devices, you are in the right place. Let's pit them against each other to understand their differences.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Design

The rear design of both smartphones is identical. They have been advertised as budget gaming-oriented smartphones with a fancy dual-finish design. However, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro gets a teardrop notch display design, whereas the less expensive Tecno Pova 4 gets a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Display

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro flaunts a 6.66-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The teardrop notch on the display is a bummer, and a hole-punch cutout would have been appreciated. On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 4 gets a hole-punch selfie cutout but sports an inferior 6.82-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Performance

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro and the Tecno Pova 4 both use the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 4G processor that is currently the most powerful processor in its segment. It is a refreshed Helio G96 chipset based on a significantly efficient 6nm fabrication process. On these devices, you can get constant 40fps gaming in popular titles such as PUBG Mobile/BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, whereas the Tecno Pova 4 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Cameras

Both smartphones have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter and secondary depth sensor. An 8MP sensor handles selfies and video calling duties at the front. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at 30 fps.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Battery

Tecno is well-known to plonk high-capacity batteries in its smartphones, and it's no different with the Tecno Pova 4 Pro and the Tecno Pova 4 devices. They are powered by massive 6000mAh battery packs under their hoods. However, the Pova 4 Pro gets a faster 44W charging support compared to the 18W fast charging system of the vanilla Pova 4.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 4: Conclusion

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has a bigger and superior AMOLED panel. It also offers faster-charging support compared to the Tecno Pova 4. Although a clear winner, the Pova 4 Pro is not launched in India yet. If you are in the market and can't wait for the Pova 4 Pro, then you can instead opt for the Tecno Pova 4, which is priced at ₹11,999 in India.