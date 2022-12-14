Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specs, Price Compared

Smartphones keep getting better each year. However, with each new iteration, manufacturers increase the price slightly. This can make upgrading a little expensive each year. Several older smartphones launched just a few years ago, offer great value even today. Here we compare two such Android smartphones that are still popular.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Display

The Vivo V15 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen. The size and resolution of both screens are identical, but Xiaomi has used an IPS LCD panel.

AMOLED displays have richer and deeper blacks. These screens also offer better battery life compared to LCD screens. The Super AMOLED display on the Vivo V15 Pro gives it a clear edge over the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Performance

Both smartphones pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chipset features an octa-core CPU configuration comprising 2GHz Dual-core Kryo 460 + 1.7GHz Hexa-Core Kryo 460. There's an Adreno 612 GPU for graphics.

While the Vivo V15 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro have the same chipset, Vivo has embedded 6GB RAM in its smartphone, while Xiaomi chose to offer 4GB RAM. This means the Vivo smartphone could outperform Xiaomi's device, especially during multitasking.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Cameras

The Vivo V15 Pro continues to outshine the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in the imaging department. The Vivo phone has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses, with support for auto-focus, and 4K UHD video recording @30FPS. The smartphone features a 32 MP front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup on the back. While Xiaomi has embedded a 48MP auto-focus lens, there's only one more 5MP camera. The camera can, however, record 4K UHD videos at 30FPS.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battery

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro beats the Vivo V15 Pro in the battery department, but the lead is marginal. The Vivo V15 Pro has a 3700mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a slightly larger 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4. Xiaomi claims the smartphone can fully charge in just one hour and 35 minutes. Vivo's smartphone reportedly takes two hours and 19 minutes to fully charge.

Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The Vivo V15 Pro appears to have an edge over the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Apart from an AMOLED screen, the Vivo smartphone also has better imaging equipment. The Xiaomi smartphone does have a slightly larger battery, a USB-C charging port, and an IR blaster to control household appliances.

The Vivo V15 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in 2019 and were well-received in India. These launched in the mid-range Android smartphone price bracket. However, the prices have corrected, and buyers can grab these devices at attractive prices.

It could be a little difficult to buy these smartphones as Vivo and Xiaomi have launched multiple successors. Still, the Vivo V15 Pro can be bought for ₹21,990 from a few online platforms. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently available on Xiaomi's official website for Indian consumers, and on Flipkart, starting at just ₹5,999.