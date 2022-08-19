World Photography Day 2022: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 That You Can Buy

Capturing professional-grade photographs is no longer restricted to expensive DSLR or mirrorless cameras. The advancements in image processing hardware and sensors in modern smartphones make them quick capable at photography. Since that technically makes anyone owning a smartphone a photographer, we have taken the liberty to compile a list of best camera smartphones on World Photography Day 2022.

Listed below are the best camera phones priced under Rs. 15,000 from brands, such as Vivo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and Poco.

Vivo T1 44W With 50MP Camera At Rs. 14,499

The Vivo T1 44W is one of the most affordable camera smartphones in India under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket. The phone comes with a 50MP triple camera setup, which is flanked by a pair of 2MP shooters at the rear and a 16MP selfie snapper on the flip side. The device also incorporates a premium 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 680 processor, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery capable of 44W fast charging.

Realme 9 5G With 48MP Triple Camera Module at Rs 14,999

The Realme 9 5G comes with a 48MP triple camera module at the rear with an aperture of f/1.8. There's also a secondary 2MP monochrome sensor onboard, apart from an additional 2MP lens for macro photography. For selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with a 16MP snapper with an aperture of f/2.1. The base variant equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor is available at Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 10S Offers 64MP Quad Cameras Under Rs. 15,000

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most affordable smartphones from Xiaomi with a quad camera setup. The phone has a 64MP large wide-angle lens, which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The handset is capable of recording 4K videos and gets a 13MP selfie snapper. It also sports the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 With Four Rear Cameras At Rs. 13,499

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M32 in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 with four primary cameras. The device has a 64MP main sensor with 10x digital zoom, Full HD video recording, and 120fps HD recording support. The device is also equipped with a 20MP selfie snapper, a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging functionality.

Poco M4 Pro With 64MP Triple Lenses At Rs. 14,999

Lastly, we have the Poco M4 Pro 5G on our list of the best camera phones under Rs. 15,000 for this World Photography Day. The handset offers a 64MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP secondary shooter, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device includes a 16MP camera. Notably, the handset also has a powerful Helio G96 processor and 33W fast charging functionality.

Choosing the Best Camera Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000

If you are having a hard time choosing the best camera smartphone for under Rs.15,000, here are some pointers. The Redmi Note 10S and the Samsung Galaxy M32 are amongst the most affordable devices in our list, replete with four cameras and decent low-light capability. For selfie lovers, the Galaxy M32 offers the largest 20MP sensor at the front. So, which one of these handsets are you planning to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles