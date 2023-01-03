Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i: Design, Features, Price Compared

The Xiaomi 11i 5G launched in January 2022, while the Redmi L50i arrived in mid-2022. Both 5G-enabled Android smartphones are from Xiaomi and feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i 5G: Display

The Xiaomi 11i 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 395 PPI pixel density, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

The Redmi K50i 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The 1080p IPS LCD display simply cannot match the vividness and deep blacks of an AMOLED display. Incidentally, both smartphones are protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass v5.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i 5G: Performance

The Xiaomi 11i 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The same SoC is present in some expensive devices such as the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3. Moreover, its RAM is of the LPDDR5 type and the storage is UFS 3.1.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i 5G: Cameras

The Xiaomi 11i 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP primary camera, which is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Xiaomi has embedded a 16MP camera on the front.

The Redmi K50i 5G features a triple camera setup on the back as well. However, it gets a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The Redmi smartphone has an identical 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i 5G: Battery

The Xiaomi 11i 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. The Redmi K50i 5G packs a 5,080mAh battery, which too can draw power at the rate of 67W as it supports Turbo Charging technology.

Both Xiaomi smartphones have identical batteries and can charge at the same rate. Hence, battery endurance should depend primarily on usage patterns.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Vs Redmi K50i 5G: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

Back when Xiaomi 11i 5G launched, the 6GB + 128GB model was selling for ₹24,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model was priced at ₹26,999. Similarly, the Redmi K50i 5G launched in July with a retail price tag of ₹25,999 for the base model with 6GB + 128GB. while the 8GB + 128GB model was priced at ₹28,999.

Needless to mention, these smartphones often sell at discounted rates. And coupled with offers from banks, buyers can grab these devices are even lower prices. Both Xiaomi phones pack potent hardware and they are powered by powerful MediaTek chipsets. However, the Xiaomi 11i 5G has the edge over the Redmi K50i 5G because of its AMOLED display and higher-resolution camera. Smartphone users who prioritize raw performance can certainly consider the Redmi K50i.