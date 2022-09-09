A16 Bionic Geekbench 5 Scores Are Impressive: Most Powerful Mobile Processor?

The A16 Bionic is the most powerful smartphone processor that Apple has ever made. The latest processor is limited to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the latest Geekbench 5 listing suggests that the A16 Bionic is not just the most powerful mobile processor from Apple, but it is the most capable smartphone processor, period.

On Geekbench 5, the A16 Bionic has posted 1876 points on single-core performance and 4664 points on multi-core CPU performance. The A16 Bionic has outperformed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in both single-core and multi-core performance, that too by a huge margin.

In fact, even the older A15 Bionic is faster than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, again, in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. The newer and more capable A16 Bionic should be able to keep the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on par with the competition for a long time, and these devices will be able to handle almost anything that you throw at them.