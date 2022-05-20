ENGLISH

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Announced With Up To 3.2GHz Clock Speed

    Qualcomm has officially announced its latest flagship SoC -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, fabbed using TSMC 4nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is an improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of power efficiency and performance. Here is everything you need to know about Qualcomm's latest flagship smartphone SoC.

     
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Announced

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Specifications

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is fabbed by TSMC using the 4nm manufacturing process and is said to be more power-efficient and powerful when compared to the Snapdragon's 4nm based Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Hence, although the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has a higher clock speed, the chipset is said to be more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

    The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC still uses an octa-core CPU architecture with a single high-performance core with a 3.2GHz clock speed based on ARM Cortex-X2 micro architecture. Similarly, there are three 2.8GHz high-performance CPU cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 micro architecture, and four efficient CPU cores with 2.0GHz clock speed based on Cortex-A510 architecture.

    The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC uses the same Adreno 730 GPU as of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Just like the CPU cores, the GPU on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has 10 percent faster clock speed than the one on its predecessor. These are the major changes between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the rest of the specifications are identical to each other.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Announced

    Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

    Due to the new manufacturing process and higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to be 10 percent faster in CPU performance with 30 percent more power-efficient on CPU and GPU front at the highest clock speed. In the real-world, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to be around 15 percent more energy efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

     

    Smartphones With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

    Smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will hit the market starting in Q3 2022. Brands like Asus, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Honor are said to be some of the first brands to release Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC smartphones across the world.

    Read More About: qualcomm soc news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 18:09 [IST]
    X