Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Which Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-Powered Device Is Better?

Vivo recently launched the flagship X80 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The device joins the other brands' flagships that also run Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen-powered phones. Here we'll compare the specs and pricing of both premium models which helps you to choose the right one.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Display Design

In terms of design, both handsets come with a premium look; however, the camera of the Vivo X80 Pro has covered half of the back panel. Besides, the Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display based on the second-generation LTPO technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, both devices weigh around 205 grams.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Performance, Battery

Both devices run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Android 12 OS. However, you get an additional 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, while the Vivo X80 Pro comes in sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X80 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery unit that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with Xiaomi's 120W fast-charging technology which takes just 18 minutes to charge a 4,600 mAh battery. The Xiaomi phone also includes Quick Charge 4, Quick Charge 3+, and 50W Wireless Turbo charging.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Camera Specs

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera. It also includes a dedicated Vivo V1+ imaging chip. For selfies, the handset features a 32MP front-facing camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. Other features include 8K video recording at a 24fps frame rate, Portrait Night Mode, Portrait HDR, Ultra Night Video, and a 32MP front camera sensor.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing Factor

The Vivo X80 Pro is launched at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro price starts at Rs. 62,999 and goes up to Rs. 66,999 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Which One Should You Consider?

Both have high-end features for their asking price. The Vivo X80 Pro is a bit costlier compared to other flagships available in the market. Although it has impressive camera specs. While we have reviewed the Xiaomi 12 Pro, we will soon bring our review of the Vivo X80 Pro to clear your doubts.

