VIvo X80, VIvo X80 Pro Launched In India Starting From Rs. 54,999

Vivo has just launched the flagship smartphones in the X80 series with the X80 and X80 Pro in India. These smartphones come with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Zeiss Cinematic film blur, a V1+ custom chip and more. The Pro variant comes with an IP68 rating as well.

Vivo X80 Series Price And Availability

The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro have been launched in Cosmic Black color options. The former comes in an additional Urban Blue color option as well.

The standard Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 59,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro has been launched in a single storage option with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 79,999.

Both the Vivo smartphones are up for pre-booking from today via the Vivo India eStore, Flipkart and other offline stores. The first sale of the X80 series smartphones is slated for May 25.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 has been launched with a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It supports HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC and up to 1000 nits brightness.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm processor. It runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Vivo X80 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, LED flash and OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX663 sensor, and a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera with Sony IMX663 sensor with 20x super zoom, ZEISS optics, and V1+ chip. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Other goodies include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Audio, stereo speakers, 5G SA/NSA, and other goodies.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro bestows a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen. The display has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and MEMC.

Under the hood, the device equips an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and features a 50MP Samsung GNV primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture, LED flash, and OIS, a 48MP secondary ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX598 sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, gimbal, and an 8MP periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom, Laser autofocus, ZEISS optics and V1+ chip. There is a 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The other goodies onboard include an In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 Hi-Fi AMP, stereo speakers, IP68 rating and the connectivity aspects on the standard variant. It gets the power from a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and support for 50W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging.

