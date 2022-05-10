Just In
Vivo X80 Series Launching On May 18 In India; Pricing Details Also Revealed
Vivo has now officially confirmed the India launch date of the X80 series. The brand took to its Twitter handle to confirm that the next-gen Vivo X80 series will be unveiled on May 18 in the country. The X80 series comprising the X80 and the X80 Pro is already selling in the Chinese and global markets.
Vivo launched the Pro model in both Snapdragon and MediaTek processors; however, the global variant comes with only the Snapdragon processor. So, it remains to be seen whether the Indian model of the X80 Pro will come in two variants or not.
Vivo X80 Series India Price & Availability Details
As of now, Vivo India has not shared anything regarding the pricing of both the X80 and the X80 Pro. However, reports by Pricebaba revealed that the Vivo X80 will come with a retail box price of Rs. 56,990, while the Pro variant will carry a price tag of Rs. 86,990 (retail box price). This means the original price will be less than the aforementioned price.
Besides, another report has claimed that the standard Vivo X80 will be available in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB. However, the Pro model is tipped to come in the sole 12GB + 256GB option.
Vivo X80 Series Features In India
We expect both models of the lineup will share same specs as their Chinese counterpart. The Vivo X80 flaunts a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. While, the X80 Pro supports quad HD+ resolution; however, it has the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen.
The standard model runs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Pro model has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under its hood. For imaging, the Vivo X80 offers a 50MP triple camera setup, while the Pro model sports a quad camera system.
Additionally, the X80 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. On the other hand, the X80 Pro is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
