Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Qualcomm is likely to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 on the 20th of May. While the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be an all-new processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be an optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, fabbed using more efficient TSMC's 4nm fabrication to improve performance and power efficiency.

Just ahead of the launch, the complete specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+'s CPU and GPU specifications have leaked online. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC is likely to power upcoming flagship smartphones, and here are the details regarding the same.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will have an octa-core CPU with a single high-performance core with 3.2GHz clock speed, based on the ARM Cortex-X2 architecture, followed by three mid-tier CPU cores with 2.75GHz clock speed, and these cores are based on the ARM Cortex A710 microarchitecture. Lastly, there will be four efficient cores with a 2.0GHz clock speed based on ARM Cortex A510 microarchitecture.

For the graphics, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will use the same Adreno 730 as its predecessor and is expected to be some sort of tweaks to get more performance from the same processor. Given the improvement in CPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ should offer better gaming performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

On paper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is almost identical to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, except for the clock speed of the primary CPU core. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. One major notable difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the fabrication processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 fabbed using Samsung's 4nm instruction, while the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is said to be using TSMC's 4nm fabrication method, which should make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC more efficient that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Due to this change, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is expected to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On top of that, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to consume less power, helping smartphones deliver improved battery life.

