Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Launch Timeline Tipped; Motorola & Xiaomi First To Use Next-Gen SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC are buzzing the internet for several days. Now, it seems the launch is just around the corner. The upcoming SoC from Qualcomm will be the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which was announced back in December.

Many OEMs such as Xiaomi and Motorola are expected to launch their flagship devices with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. As of now, Qualcomm has not revealed anything regarding the launch of its next-gen chip. However, a new report has now confirmed the launch timeline of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Launch Timeline Revealed

Onsitego reports via tipster Yogesh Brar that Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC in early May of 2022. As mentioned above, the chipmaker is yet to confirm the same. If this appears to be true, we expect the official launch date will soon be announced.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC: What To Expect?

The report further stated that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ has the model number SM8475 which will be based on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. Apart from this, the report also claimed that many smartphone OEMs have already got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor along with upcoming chipsets from the Snapdragon 700 series. The latter is also said to go official around the same time.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC-powered phones are said to go official starting early June of 2022. The list of first-phase customers includes Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. For the unaware, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Xiaomi has postponed the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch to Q2, 2022.As Xiaomi will go for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for its flagship model.Apart from this, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will pack a 4,860 mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other features will include a 2K E5 AMOLED display, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and so on.

