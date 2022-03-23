Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Design, Features, And Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi 12 series comprising the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X was recently launched in the global market, while they were originally unveiled back in December last year in China. Now, the brand is prepping up to bring the successor of the Xiaomi 11 Ultra dubbed Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

An earlier report revealed that Xiaomi has postponed the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch to Q2, 2022. Now, the fresh info has confirmed the smartphone will be launching in the month of May in China.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Timeline Revealed

The latest development reported by Pricebaba citing tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch in May in the Chinese market. Later, it will also go official in the global market. However, the launch timeline for the global market is yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Expected Features, Design

Earlier this month, tipster @Shadow_leaks shared concept images and key specs of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Going by this, the device will have a circular rear camera module which will house quad cameras. The camera sensors will include a pair of 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors, a 16MP portrait lens and a 48MP IMX586 telephoto camera. The device is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Upfront, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 6.73-inch 2K E5 AMOLED Display based on LTPO 2.0 technology. The display is also tipped to support 10bit color and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to pack a 4,860 mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other features will include Android 12 OS, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected Pricing, India Launch Details

As of now, there is no info on the pricing and India launch of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. We expect it will arrive in the Indian market after its Chinese and Global debuts. Considering its features, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be priced similarly to the precursor Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

Further, Xiaomi has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. So, it's better to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Also Coming

Apart from the Ultra variant, Xiaomi could also launch an affordable model under its 12 series named the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. As per a recent report, the internal testing of the device for the European and Asian markets started, hinting at an imminent launch. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G was also spotted on the IMEI database.

Coming to its specs, the upcoming Lite version is most likely to borrow features from the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi CIVI phones. The latter is only available to the Chinese market. This means the Xiaomi 12 Lite will include a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, Android 12 OS, and so on.

