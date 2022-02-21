Xiaomi 12 Ultra To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC News oi-Vivek

Fresh leaks are now suggesting that Xiaomi might launch the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra by the end of 2022, and it is likely to be called Xiaomi 12 Ultra under the new naming scheme. What's even more interesting is the fact that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be based on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is internally known as SM8450, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to come with a processor named SM8475, which does sound a lot like a speed binned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, which powers the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 5s.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be a speed binned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will have a CPU with a higher clock speed for improved performance. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is said to be manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm architecture.

Although both Samsung and TSMC use the same 4nm process to fab a processor, the chips manufactured by TSMC are said to be more power-efficient. Hence, a phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ might actually offer better battery life and performance when compared to a phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

What To Expect From Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

As of now, there is no solid information on features or the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, except for the fact that the phone will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ platform. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, just like the Xiaomi Mi 22 Ultra is expected to be packed with top-tier features with almost no compromise on hardware.

Considering the specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra might offer a QHD+ curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-performance camera setup with high-resolution sensors. Even in terms of memory, the smartphone is expected to offer LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 type storage, or even the next-gen standard to keep up with the competition.

Xiaomi India did launch the Mi 11 Ultra in India, which means, the company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in India. However, the phone is expected to launch in China, maybe in Q4 2022.

