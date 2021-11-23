Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Is The Latest Flagship SoC From Qualcomm News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm in an official post has confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be the name of their upcoming flagship ARM processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was known as the Snapdragon 898 SoC has not gotten a new nomenclature, which is expected to be the case with other upcoming Snapdragon processors.

Qualcomm And Snapdragon Are Now Two Separate Brands

Qualcomm, the parent company has Snapdragon has also confirmed that these are now two separate entities. However, Qualcomm and Snapdragon will have specific ties wherever applicable. The company is also expected to launch a brand new logo during the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2021, on November 30.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be the upcoming flagship SoC, which is expected to offer a similar specs sheet as of the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The processor is expected to have a single primary core based on ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture along with three mid-performance cores (Cortex-A710) and four efficient CPU cores (Cortex-A510).

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to be manufactured by TSMC using either 5nm or 4nm fabrication. The processor is also expected to pack a new GPU, probably the Andreno 730, which is expected to support real-time ray-tracing, similar to the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The processor is also said to support high-resolution cameras and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities.

Snapdragon processors have been offering top-tier 5G performance since the arrival of the 5G network, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will take the 5G wireless capabilities to the next level. We expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to have an integrated 5G modem, which is likely to offer the fastest download and upload speeds over 5G when compared to the competition.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launch Date

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be unveiled on November 30 at Snapdragon Summit 2021. Along with the flagship offering, the company is also expected to launch a few entry-level and mid-range processors as well. Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo are said to be the first set of brands to launch smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

