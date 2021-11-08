Just In
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898: Everything We Know About Upcoming Flagship Mobile Chipset
Qualcomm is all set to launch its next flagship SoC on November 30th. Though the brand has not confirmed the name, several leaks suggest that the upcoming chipset based on ARM microarchitecture will be called Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G.
We have already started hearing leaks and speculations about the upcoming smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. It is now said that the Xiaomi Mi 12 could be the world's first Snapdragon 898 SoC-powered smartphone and is likely to launch by the end of 2021. Similarly, brands like iQOO are also expected to launch smartphones with the next-gen Qualcomm processor by early 2022.
What To Expect From Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC?
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is currently the most powerful mobile processor. However, it is not as energy efficient as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Hence, Qualcomm is likely to focus more on making the Snapdragon 898 an energy-efficient processor.
Along with energy efficiency, the Snapdragon 898 is also expected to be a tad faster than the Snapdragon 888/888 Plus. The Snapdragon 898 is likely to be manufactured by TSMC using 5nm fabrication, similar to the Apple 15 Bionic.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Technical Details
According to speculations, Qualcomm will continue to offer BIG.little architecture with a primary single high-performance core to be based on AMR Cortex-X2 micro-architecture along with three medium performance CPU cores based on Cortex-A710. Then there will be four efficient cores based on Cortex-A510 microarchitecture.
The high-performance and medium performance cores are expected to have a clock speed of 3GHz and 2.5GHz, respectively. While the efficient cores will have a maximum clock speed of 1.79GHz. Adreno 730 is speculated to be the GPU, which is again a successor to the Android 720.
The Snapdragon 898 is also expected to back one of the fastest 5G modems (Snapdragon X65) on a chipset, which should offer a theoretical download speed of up to 10Gbps using mmWave technology. There will be a new ISP, which should support higher MP cameras along with better AI capability.
All in all, the Snapdragon 898 will go head-to-head with Apple's A15 Bionic, which is currently the fastest mobile processor in terms of both CPU and GPU capability. Qualcomm should share more light on the Snapdragon 898 at the upcoming Snapdragon Tech Summit, happening on November 30.
