Xiaomi 12 To Be First Phone With Snapdragon 898 Processor; Will It Be Fastest Phone Yet?
Xiaomi 12 series has been talk of the town for several days. Features and designs of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 have already surfaced online. Now, the latest development has confirmed the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone with the Snapdragon 898 chipset. To recall, the Xiaomi 11 was the first device with the Snapdragon 888 chip. Further, the camera details of the Xiaomi 12 series were recently revealed online.
Xiaomi 12 To Be First Phone With Snapdragon 898 Processor
Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone with Qualcomm's new chip Snapdragon 898. The upcoming processor is said to be more powerful compared to the SD888 and the SD888 Plus SoCs.
The tipster also states Motorola is also prepping up to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 898 SoC. However, he did not mention the name of the device and the brand is also yet to reveal this.
Xiaomi 12 Expected Features
The upcoming Xiaomi 12 is said to flaunt a similar design as the recently unveiled Xiaomi Civi series. The phone is rumored to have a ceramic rear panel and will have thinner bezels and a narrow chin. There will be a curved display panel with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.
The display will be based on LTPO technology and it will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features might include a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, a 50MP triple camera setup, and so on.
Xiaomi 12 Expected Price, Launch Details
As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch timeline of the Xiaomi 12. If rumors turn to be true, the standard Xiaomi 12 will go official by end of this year, while other expected models from the series (Xiaomi 12 Pro and the 12 Ultra) are said to be launched in early 2022.
The pricing of the phone is also unknown at this moment.
However, we can safely assume, it will be a premium offering from Xiaomi which is believed to beat other flagship devices from brands like OnePlus, Apple, and so on.
