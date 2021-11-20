MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Announced: Truly Flagship SoC? News oi-Vivek

MediaTek has officially launched its next-generation flagship processor based on ARM architecture -- the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. This is the first 9000 series processor from the company, which is said to be the successor to the current MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which powers a plethora of upper mid-range smartphones.

Interestingly, this is also the first processor manufactured by TSMC using 4nm fabrication, which makes it more power efficient than Apple's A15 Bionic processor based on 5nm fabrication, powering the Apple iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Unique Features

For the first time, Mediatek seems to have built a processor that is a true flagship SoC, which can take on the products from Apple and Qualcomm. It also has some of the industry-first features such as ARM Cortex-X2 architecture-based CPU core, support for LPDDR5x RAM, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and also packs some pretty interesting camera capabilities.

TSMC 4nm Vs 5nm

When compared to TSMC's 5nm fabrication, the 4nm fabrication uses 6 percent less die area. This means an identically sized processor based on 4nm fabrication will pack more transistors, which could improve the performance. On top of that, TSMCs 4nm fabrication is also energy efficient when compared to 5nm fabrication used by SoCs like Snapdragon 898 and the A15 Bionic.

Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Technical Specifications

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 like most of the modern processors features an eight-core CPU architecture with a single prime core based on ARM Cortex-X2 architecture with a peak clock speed of 3.05GHz. Then comes three mid-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 micro-architecture with 2.85GHz, and followed by four efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A510 with a peak CPU clock speed of 1.8GHz.

The Dimensity 9000 also packs the new Mali-G710MP10 GPU with a clock speed of 850MHz. The processor supports four-channel memory, where, it can accept both LPDDR5 (3200MHz) and LPDDR5x (3750MHz). Again, this choice will be made by the OEM and not by the consumer. A high-end phone might opt for LPDDR5x while the upper mid-tier device might opt for LPDDR5 RAM as a cost-cutting measure.

The image processing on the Dimensity 9000 is handled by Imagiq790, which is a triple 18-bit ISP with support for up to 9GPix/s processing. The Dimensity 9000 can support up to 320MP sensors or it can also support triple 32MP cameras. As per the video recording capability, the processor can encode 8K30fps and 4k120fps videos and decode up to 8K60fps videos.

As per the networking, the processor has a built-in 5G modem with support for up to 7Gbps download speed. Besides, the processor also supports WiFi 6E (6GHz) along with 160MHz band support. This is also one of the first processors to support Bluetooth 5.3 on smartphones. In terms of navigation, the chipset support GPS, GLONASS, BeiDuo, and even supports ISROs NavIC.

Truly Flagship?

Yes, Mediatek for the first time ever seems to have built a processor that can compete against the top-tier smartphone SOCs. However, this is just based on the specs sheet and we have to wait for the actual smartphones, powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC to check the real-world performance, efficiency, and stability of the processor.

