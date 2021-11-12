MediaTek Dimensity 2000 Creates A New Record On AnTuTu With Abnormal Score News oi-Vivek

MediaTek has been making flagship SoCs lately with the Dimensity series of processors. The Dimensity 1200 is currently the flagship processor from the company. However, when compared to Qualcomm's offering, the Dimensity 1200 doesn't even come close to the performance of the Snapdragon 888 if not the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

This might change with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC, the next-generation flagship chipset, which posted a whopping 1002220 points on AnTuTu, which AnTuTu itself considers as abnormal score.

According to the official AnTuTu website, the Red Magic 6, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is the most powerful Android smartphone with a total score of 858734. According to the leaked benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 is at least 15 percent more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The benchmark also confirms that the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be internally known as mt6983. The processor has posted an overall CPU score of 250385. Out of which, it has obtained 72840 points on CPU mathematical operation, 62970 on CPU common algorithms, and 114575 on the CPU multi-core test.

MediaTek Might Set A New Benchmark

If these scores are indeed true, then there is no doubt in the fact that the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be one of the fastest processors, which is likely to power a lot of flagship and upper mid-range smartphones of 2022. However, the screenshot does indicate that the score has not been verified online. Hence, take these numbers with a grain of salt.

In fact, the AnTuTu benchmark itself claims that the device might have adopted up-to-date technology or is also suspected of cheating. We believe, this is the result is obtained from an engineering sample. Even though the real-world performance of the Dimensity 2000 might not be as good as this benchmark suggests, it is likely to be higher than the Dimensity 1200 Soc for sure.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Vs MediaTek Dimensity 2000

The MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will go head-to-head with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. Do note that, both these processors are yet to be announced. Once these brands make these chipsets official, we will be able to compare them in terms of various aspects like CPU, GPU, camera capability, 5G capability, and more.

