Vivo X80 Spotted With Under-Display Camera, Dimensity 2000 Chipset: What To Expect?

Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ recently hit the Indian market and were highly recommended during the Vivo IPL season. While it's been relatively recent since the Vivo X70 series arrived, rumors of its successor have surfaced online. The alleged Vivo X80's details reveal its display, camera, processor, and much more.

Vivo X80 Features Leaked

The rumor mill is out about the upcoming next-gen Vivo X80. To note, the Vivo X70 series includes three models, the vanilla variant, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+. One can expect a similar lineup for the Vivo X80 series. Like always, several upgrades under the hood and above are tipped for the next-gen smartphone lineup.

Rumors suggest the upcoming Vivo X80 will pack an under-display camera. This would make the smartphone the first from Vivo to flaunt this technology. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 feature under-display camera technology, making it a standout feature.

A report from GizChina reveals that Vivo X80 would flaunt a 120Hz display with an FHD+ resolution. The report cites an industry source who has revealed the key specs of the upcoming Vivo flagship. The phone is rumored to draw power from the Dimensity 2000 chipset, which is based on 4-nanometer technology.

The Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ featured some of the best cameras in this range. One can expect several upgrades in the camera department of the Vivo X80 series. The report says the upcoming Vivo phone will flaunt a 50MP 1/1.3″ sensor that will offer 5-axis stabilization support. A supporting 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom was also reported.

Vivo X80 Launch: What To Expect

Presently, none of the features have been confirmed nor has the phone appeared on any certification listing. Hence, it's best to take the info with a grain of salt. The Vivo X80 series could launch sometime next year since the Vivo X70 series has kickstarted sales and shipping.

Presently, the Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+ are priced at Rs. 46,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively. With all the upgrades promised, one can expect the Vivo X80 series to also begin around Rs. 50K, making it a premium flagship in the Indian market.

