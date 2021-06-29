Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Mobile Chipset Announced; Gets Overclocked CPU And GPU News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has officially launched its newest flagship mobile processor -- the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, which comes with an overclocked primary CPU core with up to 3GHz clock speed and several other performance improvements, making it one of the fastest system-on-chip on Android platform.

Do note that the exact maximum CPU clock speed of 2.995GHz and not 3GHz, which is much lesser than the 3.2GHz on the Snapdragon 870. However, the primary core on the Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC is based on the Cortex X1 core, which offers a higher amount of cache memory, higher instruction per core, hence, it offers better performance than the Cortex-A78.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G has an eight-core CPU cluster with the primary Kryo 680 CPU core with three high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. Speaking of the graphics, it has the same Adreno 660 GPU just like the Snapdragon 888 and can support a display with up to 4K @60fps or a 2K display with 144Hz.

This processor also has a Qualcomm Hexagon 780 Processor hexagon processor for AI computation, capable of supporting various open standards like AI memory, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, and Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator.

This is also a 5G processor and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. Theoretically, a phone with this model should be able to achieve up to 7.5Gbps peak download speed. The processor does support Global 5G Multi-SIM support along with premium 5G features like mmWave, 4x4 MIMO, and 5G NR.

Coming to the imaging aspect, the Qualcomm Spectra 580 with support for triple 14-bit CV-ISPs, and can support up to 200MP. The ISP is also capable of processing along with 8K video recording with up to 30fps and can also support 4K HDR video recording with support for popular formats like HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10.

Upcoming Phones With Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Asus has confirmed to launch a new phone under the ROG series with the Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC. Similarly, brands like HONOR, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Vivo have also confirmed to launch phones with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India