Amazon Fab Phones Fest Starts November 26; Best Deals to Check Out

The online retailer Amazon India is all set to host yet another sale targeted at smartphone buyers. Dubbed Amazon Fab Phones Fest, this special sale is all set to debut on November 26 and will last until November 29. During this sale, one can get up to 40% discount on smartphones from various brands.

Moreover, Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to provide additional offers. Buyers who use an SBI credit card for purchases or choose the EMI payment option on the card will get a 10% additional discount or up to ₹1,000 discount on minimum purchases of ₹5,000. Interested buyers can also choose to pay in no-cost EMI for up to 12 months during the upcoming sale.

The online retailer stated that Prime members will get up to ₹20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime. This includes benefits, including a six-month free screen replacement and three months of additional no-cost EMI on using an HDFC Bank debit and credit card for the transaction.

Let's check out the top deals on smartphones during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best Deals to Check Out

During the ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Redmi 9A Sport is available starting from ₹6,029 while the Redmi 10A will be up for purchase starting from ₹7,649. Xiaomi fans who want to upgrade to the Xiaomi 11 Lite will be able to get the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the smartphone at a discounted pricing of ₹19,499. Also, there will be an additional exchange discount of ₹5,000 on the purchase of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G variant will be available for ₹9,499 and the 5G variant of the smartphone will be available for ₹10,999. When it comes to the iQOO smartphones, the iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro can be bought starting from ₹14,999 and ₹20,999 respectively.

Talking about OnePlus phones, there will be a special discount on these phones until November 30. Going by the same, buyers who purchase a OnePlus smartphone using a Citibank card or OneCard will get notable discounts. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available starting from ₹27,499, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro will be available from ₹55,999 and the OnePlus 10T can be purchased starting from ₹44,999.

Price-conscious buyers can get their hands on budget phones such as the Tecno Spark 9, Tecno Pop 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 50i, and the Realme Narzo 50A starting from ₹7,199, ₹5,669, ₹6,749 and ₹9,449 respectively during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.