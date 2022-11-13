Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale; Deals on Redmi Note 11T 5G, OnePlus 10R Prime and More News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon, one of the top e-commerce platforms in India, offering a plethora of products has announced a new sale -- the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. The sale is offering a discount on smartphones in a wide price range. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then this sale could be the right time for you.

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale went live on November 11 and will be hosted until November 15. As always, the sale will offer extra discounts with a few bank cards. The Amazon landing page shows major discounts on smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and others.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale Details

During the ongoing Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, buyers can enjoy up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories. Customers can get a 10% instant discount on using Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank credit cards for the purchase. There will be an additional 10% or up to ₹1,000 instant discount on making credit card payments on purchases of ₹5,000 using a Federal Bank credit card and ₹8,000 on using a Bank of Baroda credit card.

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering additional exchange deals and convenient no-cost EMI for up to nine months on select smartphones. There will be benefits such as six months of free screen replacements and additional three months of no-cost EMI and HFDC bank cards for Prime members.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Discount Deals to Check Out

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is available starting from ₹24,999 considering all the offers. Interested buyers will get a no-cost EMI payment option for three or six months based on the payment mode. Likewise, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is available for ₹23,499 and the and OnePlus 10R Prime is available for ₹29,499 during the Amazon sale.

When it comes to Redmi offerings, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at an effective pricing of ₹16,999 on Amazon while the Redmi 10 Power is available for ₹11,499 on the platform. On the other hand, other Redmi smartphones, including Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, and Redmi K50i are available for ₹8,550, ₹12,499, and ₹24,999, respectively during the Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. Notably, all these Redmi phones can be bought with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The Realme Narzo 50 4G is available for ₹9,999 while the Realme Narzo 50i is available for ₹5,749 and interested buyers can pay for these phones in no-cost EMI for up to six months.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is up for grabs starting from ₹9,499 and this includes a ₹1,000 cashback on select bank credit and debit cards. The Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M32 Prime are listed for ₹21,999 and ₹11,999 respectively on Amazon during the sale. Finally, the Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G are available for ₹14,999 and ₹28,740 respectively during the ongoing Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale.

