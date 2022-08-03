Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals: Get OnePlus 10R 5G For Rs. 33,999

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts from August 6 and will go on till August 10. But the exciting aspect of the sale is that Amazon Prime members have access to the sale a day early, starting August 5. What's more, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals start today, August 3.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstart Deals

As mentioned previously, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter deal is live now, August 3, and will be available until August 4. Soon after, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 early day sale for Prime members will begin. If you're looking to get new gadgets, this might be the best time to do so!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals On OnePlus

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals are available on a wide range of smartphones. This includes top brands like Realme, Tecno, iQOO, Redmi, Oppo, OnePlus, and more. For instance, Kickstarter Deals is offering the OnePlus 10R 5G starting from Rs. 33,999 - without any exchange offers.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you can get the OnePlus 10R 5G with an additional Rs. 27,000 discount. However, that would depend on the condition of the smartphone. Additionally, buyers can get the OnePlus 10R 5G for just Rs. 34,499 with an additional Rs. 500 cashback with Amazon ICICI Bank credit card.

Apart from the OnePlus 10R 5G, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter sale is also offering the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for Rs. 48,749 and the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs. 41,749. Buyers can also pick top phones like Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just Rs. 39,990.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter sale is offering the Tecno Spark 8 Pro for just Rs. 9,499. The Realme Narzo 50A is available for just Rs. 10,999 and the Redmi 9 Activ gets up to 18 percent off.

Smartphones aside, buyers can also choose from other products available at a discount at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Sale. This includes laptops, accessories, PCs, monitors, and so on.

