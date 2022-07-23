Amazon Prime Day Offers On Samsung Galaxy M13 Series: Should You Buy?

Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy M13 series smartphones in India. The series comprises two models - the Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G. Both these devices have gone on sale on Amazon India from today on account of the ongoing Prime Day Sale 2022. These affordable smartphones have become even cheaper during the same as there are additional card discounts as well.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Bank Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series will go on sale starting from July 23 in the country. Both models will be up for sale with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on using an ICICI Bank and SBI card. Notably, this discount is applicable only for two days, July 23 and 24 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

Talking about the cost of these Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M13 4G variant comes in two configurations. The base variant features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 11,999. Likewise, the high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 13,999. During the sale, you can buy the device at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

When it comes to the Galaxy M13 5G variant, it has been launched in two storage configurations as its 4G counterpart. These models were launched for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 and will be up for grabs at a discounted cost of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Should You Buy Galaxy M13?

Despite the affordable price point, the Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphones bundle notable specs that make them a powerhouse at least on paper. Some key aspects include the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate panel, a 50MP primary camera lens at the rear, a Dimensity 700 processor and a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging tech on the 5G variant.

However, the 4G variant of the Samsung smartphone comes with downgraded specs, including a 60Hz refresh rate and the RAM Plus feature supporting up to 6GB of additional RAM among others. Undoubtedly, there are other brands that sell similar offerings in the budget market, but you can buy these variants if you want a smartphone that is priced reasonably and comes with fast charging, the latest OS version, a compact form factor, and a big battery.

