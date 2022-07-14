Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With 12GB RAM Launched In India; Price, Sale, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price In India

Both the Samsung Galaxy M13 models are available in two models. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G starts from Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 series will go on sale starting July 23. The new Samsung phones will also get a special discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 under Amazon specials. The phone will also be available on the Samsung India website. Buyers can also get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G phone flaunts a slightly bigger 6.6-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M13 draws power from the Exynos 850 chipset based on an 8nm processor. The processor offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with the option of virtual RAM expansion up to 12GB.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging support. The charging adapter is also included in the box, which is a plus point. The 4G model also packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

There's also an 8MP selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy M13. It runs Android 12 OS with the One UI core 4 custom skin on top. Users get the usual connectivity options in addition to the Samsung Knox security and privacy feature.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Features

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones get Corning Gorilla glass protection. Buyers can choose from Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown for both variants.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G gets its power from the Dimensity 700 processor. Similarly, the 5G variant gets up to 6GB RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 12GB with the built-in storage of up to 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G variant supports 11 5G bands and offers automatic data switching for better connectivity.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G includes a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. There's also a 5MP selfie camera in the front.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series are affordable phones priced under Rs. 15K. Looking at the specs, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G variant makes an impressive entry with powerful features that can take on competitors from Redmi and Motorola. But if you're looking for a 5G phone, it would be best to check out other options with a little more budget and better features.