Just In
- 5 min ago Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying?
- 39 min ago How James Webb Space Telescope Paid Off NASA's 25 Years Of Work
- 1 hr ago Elon Musk Dragged To Court By Twitter After He Backs Out Of $44 Bn Merger Deal
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone (1) Charger, Clear Case, Tempered Glass Launched In India; Check Out The Prices
Don't Miss
- Sports WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: July 12, 2022
- Movies Nia Sharma On Being Judged For Her Fashion Choices: It Helped Me Become More Famous
- News Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Rajpakasa fled the country
- Lifestyle Video Of A Little Girl Making 'Beds' For Her 'Friends' Is Sure To Warm Any Cold Heart
- Education UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Released For Mains Exam At uppsc.up.nic.in, Here’s How To Download
- Finance 2 Top Pharma Stocks To Buy To Offer Stability To Your Portfolio
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Prime Launched - Multi-Mode Regen, Cruise Control, TPMS & More
- Travel Old Man Of Storr: A Bed Of Spiky Pinnacles
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount
The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is the talk of the town. Samsung smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 are getting a whopping discount. This includes premium smartphones under the Galaxy M series. What's more, flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are also getting a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 and the discount deals.
As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on the Samsung Galaxy M series. This includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, which comes with a massive battery. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is also available at a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
If you're looking for something more affordable at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy M12 5G makes a good deal. Buyers can also explore options like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M32 4G models.
What's more, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also a good phone for those looking for a massive battery phone. For a premium experience, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G makes a good deal to check out. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on this Fan Edition smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Click Here To Buy On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage,
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086