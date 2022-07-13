ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount

    By
    |

    The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is the talk of the town. Samsung smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 are getting a whopping discount. This includes premium smartphones under the Galaxy M series. What's more, flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are also getting a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 and the discount deals.

     
    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discounts On List Of Samsung Smartphones

    As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on the Samsung Galaxy M series. This includes phones like the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, which comes with a massive battery. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is also available at a discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

    If you're looking for something more affordable at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy M12 5G makes a good deal. Buyers can also explore options like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M32 4G models.

    What's more, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also a good phone for those looking for a massive battery phone. For a premium experience, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G makes a good deal to check out. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is offering a whopping discount on this Fan Edition smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12
     

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage,
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery

