List Of Bestselling Smartphones On Amazon Across Segments: 5G, Android, Processor, Price Range, And More

The online retailer Amazon lists the bestselling smartphones across price segments in the country. Given that there are a plethora of options available in the country from various brands across various price points, buyers would be interested in getting their hands on the bestselling model in the segment.

If you have a budget constraint and want to buy a smartphone with a pocket-friendly price tag, then the Redmi 9A will be a great option as the bestselling device. Likewise, in the price segment between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, the Redmi Note 11 has emerged as a bestselling model. In the next category, which is between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has emerged as the bestselling model.

Moving on to the premium segment, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the bestselling Android smartphone in the price category above Rs. 50,000. The Apple iPhone 13 is the bestselling smartphone in this premium category. Check out the various categories from here.

Redmi 9A Is Bestselling Smartphone Under Rs. 7,000

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi Note 11 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.10,000 To Rs. 15,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.15,000 To Rs. 20,000

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 20,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Oppo F21 Pro Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.20,000 To Rs. 25,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M52 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs. 25,000 To Rs. 35,000

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 9RT Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Between Rs. 35,000 To Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus Nord CE2 LITE 5G Is Best Selling 5G Smartphone

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus 10 Pro Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi 10 Is Best Selling Snapdragon Processor Smartphone

Key Specs 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery

