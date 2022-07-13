Just In
List Of Bestselling Smartphones On Amazon Across Segments: 5G, Android, Processor, Price Range, And More
The online retailer Amazon lists the bestselling smartphones across price segments in the country. Given that there are a plethora of options available in the country from various brands across various price points, buyers would be interested in getting their hands on the bestselling model in the segment.
If you have a budget constraint and want to buy a smartphone with a pocket-friendly price tag, then the Redmi 9A will be a great option as the bestselling device. Likewise, in the price segment between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, the Redmi Note 11 has emerged as a bestselling model. In the next category, which is between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has emerged as the bestselling model.
Moving on to the premium segment, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the bestselling Android smartphone in the price category above Rs. 50,000. The Apple iPhone 13 is the bestselling smartphone in this premium category. Check out the various categories from here.
Redmi 9A Is Bestselling Smartphone Under Rs. 7,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi Note 11 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.10,000 To Rs. 15,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.15,000 To Rs. 20,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 20,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Oppo F21 Pro Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.20,000 To Rs. 25,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs. 25,000 To Rs. 35,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 9RT Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Between Rs. 35,000 To Rs. 50,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OnePlus Nord CE2 LITE 5G Is Best Selling 5G Smartphone
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OnePlus 10 Pro Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi 10 Is Best Selling Snapdragon Processor Smartphone
Click Here To Buy From Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015
-
24,861
-
16,999
-
88,999
-
43,672