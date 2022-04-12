OnePlus 10 Pro Review- Worthy alternative To Samsung Or Apple Phones?

OnePlus 10 Pro Design

The OnePlus 10 Pro looks quite distinctive and feels very luxurious in the hand, just like a premium flagship should in 2022. The back panel has this newly designed massive camera system featuring three lenses and a unique flash module. The multi-layered camera module also has Hasselblad branding engraved along the ceramic plate that almost meets the metal frame.

The handset has a smooth matte textured back panel, which is essentially a layer of the Gorilla Glass 5. Despite weighing 201 grams, the phone's weight is extremely well-balanced and it feels very handy. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two color options- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro Lacks Official IP Ratings

I wasn't expecting a premium flagship OnePlus phone in 2022 to lack a feature as basic as water-dust resistance. It comes as a bigger surprise when the brand is offering it in some markets and skipping it for a market as big and competitive as India. As there is no official IP rating on the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the service centers will not be able to help if the device malfunctions with water damage.

This could be a deal-breaker since the lack of official IP ratings is unacceptable for a premium flagship phone in 2022. As for the screen's durability, the display is protected by a layer of theCorning Gorilla Glass Victus.

OnePlus 10 Pro Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro brings one of the finest displays on a smartphone. The 6.67-inch curved QHD+ panel has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a fairly obvious feature for a flagship smartphone in 2022. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1300nits and supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 color gamut.

It is also the first screen to support Dual Color Calibration, which means the screen has been calibrated to deliver accurate colors at two different levels of brightness (500nits and 100nits). We found the display to offer accurate colors with the 'brilliant' color profile in the pro-mode section in the display settings. The 'natural and cinematic' color profiles create a warmer overall tone.

Vibrant Colors & Good Outdoor Visibility

Text and icons appear crisp and video content looks super immersive. The screen also ensures good outdoor visibility to make content easily visible under bright sunlight. Despite being dimmer by 450nits, the screen on the OnePlus 10 Pro feels as bright as the flat 1080p OLED on the Galaxy S22+ (1750nits).

We didn't notice any major difference in the peak brightness levels on the two displays. These two phones have a price difference of about Rs. 18,000 and OnePlus has still managed to offer a great overall screen with QHD+ resolution.

OnePlus 10 Pro Cameras Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes equipped with a second-generation Hasselblad camera system. It features a custom-made 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor capable of recording videos up to 4K 120fps or 8K at 24fps. The main camera is OIS enabled and supports phase detection autofocus. It is supported by a new 50MP fixed-focus 150-degree wide-angle camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1) capable of recording videos up to 4k 30fps.

The third lens in the system is an 8MP OIS-enabled telephoto sensor (OmniVision OV08A10) offering a 3.3× optical zoom. For selfies, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32MP front-facing camera.

Notably, the new 50MP wide-angle sensor cannot shoot macros. It's a fixed-focus lens with a prime focus on delivering very wide-angle images. But you do get a dedicated fish-eye mode, which can also be seen on the Realme GT2 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Performance

According to OnePlus, the camera setup on the OnePlus 10 Pro improves the overall color science; however, I didn't notice an accurate representation of the scenes. The color tones remain somewhat warmer with prominent yellow hues.

Details are good generally with both 12MP and 48MP shots in daylight. Sharpness could be a bit aggressive at times though.

The dynamic range is good but shadows aren't always represented well, which leads to slightly contrasty images than our liking.

The OnePlus 10 Pro can capture excellent 12-bit RAW images that offer good headroom for post-processing. You can also capture in RAW+ mode to benefit from computational photography.

Telephoto Sensor & Wide-Angle Sensor

The telephoto sensor seems to have the same color processing issues. The 3.3x pictures taken in daylight and indoors lack accurate representation of color tones.

Pictures often show brighter than real colors and boosted contrast levels.

On the bright side, the camera's zoom performance has improved. The telephoto sensor now delivers better 5x and 10x pictures. It can go up to 30x but these digitally zoomed images aren't much of a use.

OnePlus has also added three new camera filters- Serenity, Radiance, and Emerald. These filters are calibrated by Hasselblad Ambassadors to deliver some pleasing color-graded pictures.

Good Wide-Angle Performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro shoots pleasing wide-angle images. By default, the camera captures a 110-degree field of view but you can enable the dedicated 150-degree field of view mode from the settings. Images do get distorted but offer a unique perspective.

You even get a built-in fish-eye mode to take some creative pictures.

And unlike the main camera, the wide-angle camera delivers images with slightly cooler tones.

Low-Light Camera & Video Recording Performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro captures good low-light shots, but primarily with its main camera. Images show good details and noise is controlled very well even when you are shooting with the night mode disabled.

The dedicated night mode comes in handy when there's no artificial light in the scene. While it brings out the hidden details, some images turn out overly bright and artificial.

The low-light camera doesn't add much value to the low-light photography.

The OnePlus 10 Pro captures excellent 4K 30fps/60fps/120fps videos. You can also enable ultra-steady mode but it downgrades the resolution to 1080p 60fps. Even the 1080p 60fps videos look pleasing and can be used on YouTube and social media platforms.

OnePlus 10 Pro Hardware Specs & Performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the same SoC supplying power to Samsung's 2022 flagships (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra) and the iQOO 9 Pro. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Among these devices, the 10 Pro feels most responsive in day-to-day use with the general usage. Better software optimization could be making all the difference.

The UI navigation is faster, application loading time is less and scrolling feels quicker than the rivals. Besides, we didn't come across any lags or glitches while using native or third-party apps, recording slow-notion videos, or shooting/editing reels videos on Instagram and 3rd-party video editing apps such as Vita and VN.

Some Heat Signatures Were Recorded

I am glad OnePlus has made some progress in mitigating the heating effect. Unlike the OneOlus 9 Pro, the 10 Pro better manages the excess heat generated by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is known for running hot, butwe did notice some heat signatures.

While setting up the phone, the wireless transfer spiked the core temperature to the point wherein the software disabled some high-end AI display features such as image sharpener and video color enhancer.

It was the only time that the temperature spike affected the performance or features of the device. Other demanding tasks were handled without any issues. The most demanding games run buttery smooth even at their highest graphics settings. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra heats up too often and the throttling issues affect the overall performance to a greater extent.

OnePlus 10 Pro Software

The most controversial thing about the OnePlus 10 Pro is its software. The phone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, which is essentially the Color OS with some differences. It's quite a different user experience and if you have been a long-time OnePlus user, you will instantly notice the difference.

The icons, home screen, settings menu, and customization features have all been tweaked and you will feel like you are using an Oppo phone inside the OnePlus body and design. Though I prefer Oppo's Color OS for its vibrant and clean UI combined with a range of utilities and customization features, I still believe OnePlus could have retained its originality. We can't wait to see what OnePlus has in store with the Oxygen OS 13.

As far as the upgrade cycle is concerned, OnePlus promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades. Samsung on the other hand has promised four years of OS upgrades with its Galaxy S22 series.

Battery Life & Charging

OnePlus has increased the battery cell capacity this time. The 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell, which is by far the biggest battery reserve on a flagship device. It is a dual-cell battery supported by an 80W Super VooC fast-charger and 50W wireless charging. Even though some flagships now support faster fast-charging technologies (iQOO 9 Pro- 120W), the 80W speed with a big 5,000mAh battery hits the sweet spot.

The handset recharges from flat to 100% in less than 33 minutes with the 80W wired charger. A direct competitor of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Galaxy S22+ takes up to 72 minutes to reach the 100% mark with its smaller battery cell. This is way too slow for a flagship phone in 2022. You can read more about the Galaxy S22+ in our review.

And as far as the OnePlus 10 Pro's battery life is concerned, it can last you a bit more than a day with moderate use when the screen is set to run at 120Hz with FHD+ resolution. Bump up the resolution to QHD+ and the battery life will come down to a day or even lower if you stream videos and play some sessions of graphics-intensive games.

Verdict

The OnePlus 10 Pro is no less than a milestone product for a company that started selling smartphones in India in 2014. At a starting price of Rs. 66,990, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be a good alternative to some of the best premium smartphones available in the market in 2022.

Take the Galaxy S22+ for example. Its entry-level variant is Rs. 18,000 costlier than the base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro and still fails to match the premium in-hand feel, QHD+ display, and fast-charging speeds. However, it brings a more durable design (IP68 rating), a longer software upgrade cycle, and a more mature user experience.

The lack of official IP ratings and a comparatively inferior camera are two major deal-breakers for the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to our findings, if you have an older generation OnePlus phone (OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro), upgrading to the OnePlus 10 Pro won't be a regret. For OnePlus 9 Pro users, the Galaxy S22+ could be a better overall choice.